The website of the State Electoral Commission continues to be down, after the alleged hacking attack last evening, but in the brief periods it goes up it creates even more confusion in the public. Several screen shots from the website show results that are completely out of the realm of any previous elections and this just adds to the feeling that the elections counting process is tainted.

One such slide shows DUI and the Alliance of Albanians winning in a polling station in Skopje’s Karpos district which is overwhelmingly Macedonian. A similar result was reproted in Kisela Voda, also in Skopje, again with Albanian parties winning in a majority Macedonian area. Most incredibly, the Alliance of Albanians is listed as winning in Novo Selo, in the far south-east of Macedonia, a region with little to no Albanians.

Usually such detailed results are published on the SEC website within hours of the closing of the polling stations, and citizens are able to quickly determine how their neighborhood voted, and spot any irregularities. But the reported hacking attack prevented this, and is feeding speculations of election tampering.

The ruling SDSM party accused the SEC of having irregularities in its results that were shared in the press, and called on the Commission to publish all its data. SDSM insists that it won by three seats in Parliament, while SEC projections give it an edge of just two. VMRO-DPMNE projections show the two main parties tied.

Most outspoken against the failure of the SEC to provide reliable information is the far left Levica party, which won two seats, but claims to be close to win at least one more and that it had two seats stolen from it by vote counting irregularities.