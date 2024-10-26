Construction of the highway from Skopje to the border with Kosovo, which is only 10 kilometers long, is delayed because of machinations with te land along the route, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Brane Petrusevski.
According to Petrusevski, SDSM and DUI party officials tipped off businessmen close to them to purchase land along the route just before the project was announced. The agricultural land was bought cheaply, but now is worth much more and the entire project could cost the country 300 million EUR.
Macedonia does not have 300 million to throw away for 10 kilometers of highway. We need to redraw the route which will greatly reduce the price. The only loss if we change the route will be to the pockets of SDS and DUI, whose main goal here was to turn a profit, Petrusevski said.
