History in Vevcani repeats itself. As 33 years ago, the authorities sent police forces to Vevcani to attempt to prevent the holding of the ages old Vasilica carnival and to censor freedom thought and satire.



The large village in south-western Macedonia holds a carnival to honor St. Basil that has its roots to the pre-Christian era, and is a major draw for tourists.

Despite the bans on gatherings, the people of Vevcani tried to go ahead with the tradition this year too but the police prevented them.