Serbian media are reporting on the attempted assassination of mafia boss Radoje Zvicer in Odessa, Ukraine in May 2020. One of the hitmen sent to kill Zvicer was a Serbian man who was given a Macedonian passport, which is now part of a growing investigation into how the Interior Ministry was selling passports to top criminals.

According to Telegraf.rs, this hitman, Stefan Djukic, and his team, were paid 600,000 EUR to kill Zvicer. They were hired by the so-called Shkaljarski mafia clan, and Zvicer is had of the rival Kavachki clan that originates in Montenegro.

The attempted murder failed when Zvicer’s wife spotted the attackers and opened fire. Zvicer was badly injured but the attackers did not finish the job and were detained.