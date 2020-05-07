There is no chance that the elections will be held in June. The head of the State Election Commission told Sitel that regardless of the wishes of the political parties, the Electoral Code is clear. There must be a time frame of at least 50 days for organizing the elections after they are scheduled.

Derkovski says that in addition to 20 days for the campaign, an additional 30 days are needed to repeat the process of updating the voter list and the candidacy procedure.

Regarding the announcement that the elections could be held withs face mask, Derkovski said that the authorities should know that such a procedure will require much greater logistics, and it is questionable how voters will be identified if during the entire voting process they will be wearing face masks.

