Holland put to rest a project related to the Judicial Council, which turned into an illegitimate body, says the ambassador of the country to Macedonia, Dirk Jan Kop.

Asked about the situation within the judicial system, Ambassador Kop said that the issue is central to Holland, hence it monitors it very closely.

“It is part of the chapter “basics”, which is first to be open, and last to be closed. It remains highly significant throughout the entire process. And what we see is to the contrary – all SPO (Special Prosecutor Office, established to deal with the crimes of the previous ruling party) cases are sinking one by one, and that is a very bad development. Now we also have the case of the Judicial Council, which, in fact, turned into an illegitimate body. This is very serious and it pains us to look at it. Because of that precedent, Holland put to rest a large project related to the Judicial Council. The situation is very serious”, the ambassador warned.

Ambassador Kop also stressed that the adoption of the law in the Macedonian Parliament in 2020, which guaranteed that the SPO cases will be processed, was crucial for Holland to agree to the Macedonian membership in the EU.