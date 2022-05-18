The Macedonian Orthodox Church announced that it will hold a meeting of its Holy Synod today, to discuss the fast developing situation around its position in the Orthodox world. MOC scored a major victory with the acknowledgement from the Ecumenical Patriarch that the Macedonian church is not in schism with other churches, but this was followed up by an offer from the Serbian church that falls short of offering full independence.

MOC has remained silent over the past few days, as the disappointing Serbian offer was revealed, but it is reported that Archbishop Stefan and much of the Synod will travel to Belgrade in the coming days for a joint service with Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, indicating that the two churches have reached some agreement behind closed doors.