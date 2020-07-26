Horsemen start Ilinden march to Krusevo, led by Rasela Mizrahi Macedonia 26.07.2020 / 15:33 VMRO-DPMNE’s MP, Rasela Mizrahi, this year is leading the traditional cavalry march to to Meckin Kamen for the Republic Day – Ilinden celebrations. Rasela MizrahiIlinden march Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 18.02.2020 Gonul Bajraktar to replace Rasela Mizrahi Macedonia 13.02.2020 Xhaferi on Kiracovski’s call for session for Mizrahi’s dismissal: “Ha ha ha, I don’t have Facebook” Macedonia 07.02.2020 Mizrahi – Thimonier meeting: The Ambassador was interested in how the administration works during the interim government Macedonia News Alliance for Albanians says being part of a government with DUI is highly unlikely, maybe impossible Macedonia reaches 10,000 cases since the onset of the pandemic: 152 new COVID-19 cases Alliance for Albanians and Alternativa do not rule out the possibility of participating in the government with DUI Pendarovski: Every July 26, we remember the earthquake that claimed over 1,000 lives 443 people caught without face masks Skopje observes 57 years since disastrous earthquake Gostivar threatened by ecological catastrophe: Rusino landfill burning for ten days in a row Janusev about the possible bribery of MPs by SDSM: It’s just working exclusively for Zaev and no one else .
