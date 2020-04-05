Is there anyone to donate masks for the Jane Sandanski polyclinic? Strumica hospital is looking for hats… These are just some of the calls on social networks through which health workers are asking for help, donations for their protection at work while fighting the coronavirus. Medical staff from virtually all of Macedonia are asking for help from various organizations to collect donations of protective masks, gloves, suits, hats instead of all of that being provided by the state and the Ministry of Health.