Of the 20 children who are currently being hospitalized with Covid, 15 are of school-age, Sitel TV reported. This adds to the concerns of the parents who are anxious to allow their children to attend in-person classes.

According to the TV station, the hospitalized children had pulmonary issues, fever and lower than normal oxygen saturation. Still, the Education Ministry insists that the in-person teaching is considered as the first option, with online classes allowed only if the parents insist.