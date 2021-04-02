In the past 24 hours, 87 new patients have been hospitalized in the Skopje Covid Centers due to coronavirus complications. A total of 686 people suspected and confirmed of COVID-19 are being treated at the infectious disease wards in the capital.

The total number of patients confirmed and suspected of the coronavirus who are treated in infectious disease wards in the capital and in hospitals across the country is 1,720 and there are about 240 available hospital beds in the covid centers, the Ministry of Health said.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 1,034 patients confirmed and suspected of the coronavirus are being treated in the covid centers in the hospitals across the country. According to the reports of the hospitals that arrive at the Ministry of Health on a daily basis, 99 patients confirmed and suspected of KOVID-19 are being treated in the hospital in Bitola.