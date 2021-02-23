The Public Prosecutor’s Office for organized crime and corruption confirmed Tuesday that former secret police chief Saso Mijalkov, a defendant in the “Target-Fortress” case, has been served with the house arrest order.

Two days ago, as a result of operational information indicating the possibility of escape, at the proposal of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, the Basic Criminal Court – Skopje ordered house arrest for the defendant Saso Mijalkov and 24 hour video and audio surveillance. Until today, the defendant was unavailable to law enforcement, said the Prosecutor’s Office.