The law on public prosecution that was passed on the last day of the dissolution of Parliament will be disputed in the Constitutional Court. Lawyer Tome Todorovski will dispute the procedure through which the law was passed, not its content.

I will dispute the law because it was originally passed with 74 MPs and not 80. The rules of procedure do not allow Talat Xhaferi to repeat the vote, Todorovski said.

During the vote on the PPO law, 74 MPs supported the law, which required a two-thirds majority, ie 80 MPs.

But surprisingly, Speaker Xhaferi repeated the vote under the pretext that six MPs were not registered. After repeated voting, the law received the support of 80 lawmakers.

But, judging from past experience, the Constitutional Court is unlikely to accept the initiative. The court has so far failed to comment on the initiatives for the election of Talat Xhaferi, five on the Prespa Agreement and ten on the Law on Languages.