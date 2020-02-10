Late last night at an extraordinary government session, in a smuggling manner, the government endorsed the text of the draft law on public prosecution, which is set to be adopted by Parliament in an expedited procedure. The law is pushed through against the Constitution and laws and international legal standards.

With this PPO law, Zoran Zaev and his associates gain the most, and this is best reflected in Article 110.

According to this article, the PPO will not be able to base the indictment on the basis of illegally tapped materials. An exception to this is the cases filed to competent courts by June 30, 2017.

The recordings and transcripts of the cases filed until September 15, 2019, will only be used as an indication, but not as evidence, nor as a basis for a prosecution. Moreover, these recordings and transcripts will be destroyed within three months of the completion of the proceedings.

This means that justice is not equal to everyone or that you are equal, but some are more equal than others.

Such is the leader of SDSM, who in a panic from polls that show the party’s heavy defeat in the parliamentary elections, tried to create panic and tension that the PPO law must be passed, and it must be passed immediately. The “eight” deputies again rushed to help his intention to collect votes for the law.

With this article 110, Zaev and his associates, are directly released from the possible incriminating recordings, which is said that they exist and that they would disclose many things.