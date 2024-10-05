The Red Cross of Macedonia calls on Macedonian citizens and legal entities to donate funds for the suffering population from the intense rainfall in BiH. He also informed that he took out 10,000 euros of initial aid from his reserves and contacted the Red Cross of Bosnia and Herzegovina. According to the identified needs, assistance was offered in material, technical and human resources to deal with the consequences caused by the floods.

All interested legal entities and citizens can donate money to the account of the Solidarity Fund of the Red Cross of the Republic of Moldova: 300000001327966, tax number: 4030984271620 AD Komercijalna banka with the indication: help to deal with the consequences of the fires.

You can also donate 100 denars by calling the telephone numbers 143 400 of Makedonski Telekom and A1.

Funds in foreign currency can be paid in the following way:

NAME OF THE ORGANIZATION: RED CROSS OF THE REPUBLIC OF NORTH MACEDONIAN

BANK NAME: KOMERCIJALNA BANKA AD SKOPJE

BANK ADDRESS: UL. ORCE NIKOLOV NO.3, 1000 SKOPJE, MACEDONIA

BANK ACCOUNT: 300000000000133 25730522-11

SWIFT CODE: KOBSMK2X

IBAN CODE: MK07300701000001228