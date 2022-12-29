The Office of the Prime Minister checked in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and there is no official who has been paid for a trip abroad at state expense, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski briefly answered a parliamentary question posed by Dragan Kovacki from VMRO-DPMNE.

Kovacki asked the Prime Minister if he justifies the behavior of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs from DUI and if the answer is negative, if he would submit a proposal to the Parliament for his dismissal.

After the Prime Minister’s short answer, he pointed out that the Government is running away from responsibility and accused Kovacevski of being blackmailed by DUI.