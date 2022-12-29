The Office of the Prime Minister checked in the Ministry of Internal Affairs and there is no official who has been paid for a trip abroad at state expense, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski briefly answered a parliamentary question posed by Dragan Kovacki from VMRO-DPMNE.
Kovacki asked the Prime Minister if he justifies the behavior of the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs from DUI and if the answer is negative, if he would submit a proposal to the Parliament for his dismissal.
After the Prime Minister’s short answer, he pointed out that the Government is running away from responsibility and accused Kovacevski of being blackmailed by DUI.
From the answer, you have proven that you are a blackmailed person and that you are under DUI pressure all the time. You are a mere servant of DUI. How can you not care who paid his bill and tolerate the statement that he “doesn’t know who paid his bill”. If a deputy minister does not care who corrupts him, how will that person fight against corruption tomorrow, Kovacki said.
Comments are closed for this post.