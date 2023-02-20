Apparently, criminality is the main relation between SDS and DUI in the government. DUI and Grubi, instead of reacting nervously, should explain to the public how a common employee in Grubi’s family company became the owner of a gas pump calibration company, Metrolab, and that same company received accreditation 4 months after its establishment from the Bureau of Meteorology, managed by Merita Mustafi, DUI staff? How did the owner of this company, which enters into a lucrative business, stay working for some time as a counter employee in Grubi’s travel agency? Is Grubi behind this operation, and his employee is just a cover? asks VMRO-DPMNE.

An additional thing that Grubi and DUI should answer is how the same director of the Bureau of Meteorology, Merita Mustafi, acquired a luxurious hacienda on Popova Sapka with a size of 150m2 and did not report it? How can someone in Macedonia acquire such a luxury with a clerical salary and why did she not report that luxury? Is that property not reported because it is difficult to prove how it was acquired?

We call on the competent institutions to check this whole octopus that is tied to Artan Grubi. Kovacevski is apparently silent and afraid to comment on anything because the position is given to him for rent. There must be accountability for the crimes of this SDS-backed DUI government.