SDSM still does not give answers about the party soldiers that Zaev pays with state money, opposition VMRO-DPMNE accused.

How, according to which criteria and what job ad did the director of the Center for Lies of SDSM, Aleksandar Popovski, employ his wife Sandra Popovska in the Prime Minister’s office. So the husband writes lies from the headquarters of SDSM, and the wife spreads fake news from the Government. And all this under the auspices of the satrap of the Macedonian media, high school student Marijan Zabrcanec, reads the statement in which VMRO-DPMNE announces defamation charges against SDSM.