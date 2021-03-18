Zaev and his government are lying, breaking laws and are totally irresponsible, said VMRO-DPMNE, adding that the scandal of allowing people through the border by a phone call from Zaev personally shows all the misery of Zaev’s absolutist rule.

The government first clumsily tried to deny it, but when they had nowhere to run faced with the facts, Zaev had to personally admit the scandal. First and foremost, Zaev abused his official position and influenced the border officer, who was not allowed to act on Zaev’s orders, because he is not her superior. Second, the vehicle that was allowed through after Zaev’s intervention was a foreign vehicle from Kosovo, with Kosovo license plates and Kosovo citizens inside, which is contrary to what the state said that they were Macedonian citizens, and it is contrary to any conclusion of any session of the government, said VMRO-DPMNE.

If Zaev had been committed to making calls for procuring vaccines, the part adds, Macedonia would not be at the bottom in terms of vaccination and at the top in terms of Covid-19 deaths.