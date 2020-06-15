Macedonia is going to hold parliamentary elections on 15 July. This was confirmed on Monday by SDSM leader Zoran Zaev and VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski.

We took this step in order to put an end to this war of nerves, so that the people do not suffer. SDSM is again demonstrating its greatness, understanding and responsibility. July 15 is the final date for the elections, Zaev told a press conference.

He said VMRO-DMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski has agreed on July 15 as the election date, with the homebound, infirm and aged to vote two days earlier, including those infected with the coronavirus.

President Stevo Pendarovski will be asked to declare another state of emergency, but only for the purpose of the elections.

Citizens then decide who will cope with COVID-19 in the fall, added Zaev.

July 15, Wednesday, will be a non-working day, while election silence will begin at midnight on July 12.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski confirmed that the party will participate in the elections on July 15. He is convinced that together with the people they will overcome the source of the crisis, which according to him is Zaev and SDSM.

Zaev, on the other hand, pointed out that man is worth and weighs as much as his word is worth. VMRO-DPMNE reacted to this. Opposition spokesman Naum Stolkovski wrote:

Nothing depends on Zoran Zaev anymore. Everything that Zoran Zaev said did not come true. His word is worth nothing, just ashes of promises. The concrete cracked, a convincing defeat follows.

Below this you can see a video with several statements and claims of Zoran Zaev. Elections December, March, April 12 and no concessions. Mid- June, June 14, June 21, in July will be warm. July 5 is election day ….July 8, Wednesday final offer…