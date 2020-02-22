After the statement of the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev, that SDSM is no longer a Macedonian party, but a multiethnic party with predominantly Macedonian voters, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski made a comment today at the request of the journalists.

We can hear all kinds of things from Zaev until April 12, I wouldn’t be surprised by anything that man says. A man who is ashamed of his own people, how can he be good to all others. Everyone else must learn a lesson from this. I can’t understand him. I cannot come to any logical conclusion how one can be ashamed of one’s own people and expect people from different ethnic groups to respect them more. But that is the situation in SDSM. There are people out there, there are founders of that party, they should give an answer on the basis of which postulates is based this complete abandonment of the concept on which that party was created. As leader of VMRO-DPMNE, I can freely say that VMRO-DPMNE is and remains a Macedonian party, which was and will remain the sole protector of state and national interests, of the Macedonian people, the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia and the other ethnic groups, protector of the Republic of Macedonia, Mickoski said.

