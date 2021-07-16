Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Economy and BESA Secretary General Arjanit Hoxha says the resolution including the red lines in the talks with Bulgaria, which VMRO-DPMNE has filed in the Parliament, is not helpful for the country in the start of the EU accession negotiations.

The way these red lines are set is helpful for the country in the start of the EU accession negotiations. I think that any kind of red lines endanger the negotiating position of the country. That is why I mention once again that the course of the negotiations should be left to take place, Hoxha said in an interview with Kanal 5 TV.

We, he added, have full understanding in the part of our fellow Macedonians about the use of their native Macedonian language and identity.