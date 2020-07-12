The President of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski addressed Sunday the Macedonian public ahead of election silence, when the citizens have to decide whom to vote for. In his address Mickoski pledges to fully commit himself to the renewal of the country and that he will not disappoint the people.

I am writing this letter as a sublimate of all my experiences and impressions gained these days, of everything that all of you feel, but also as my obligation for the future, reads the letter of VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski.

In the letter Mickoski says it was a short time to really get to know him and what he represents and stands for, and he is not telling people to believe hum unreservedly, but he claims people’s decision depends on whether those who disappointed them will leave politics, or whether this unbearable and ugly reality will continue.

Your vote changes things. By not voting, you are giving the right to those who have disappointed you to continue to do so. Your vote, on the other hand, gives us, the new generation of politicians, politicians without mortgages, a chance to change things. We need a state and a government that will serve you, Mickoski says, adding that he does not promise miracles, but promises that they will work hard and surely be better than those that have let people down.

Mickoski says there are hundreds of reasons why people should not vote for the current government set, and say he will give some strong reasons why people should vote for the coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE.

We must renew our country economically, politically and socially. Principles and values to become a principle that will guide politicians. Money is needed for the people, and that will enable a better future, the realization of the dreams of a strong state, he says.



The opposition leader pledged for a renewal that will bring improvements people’s lives in the first hundred days of the new government, including higher salaries, creation of jobs, farmers subsides, lower taxes, a society free from political pressure, based on European values ​​and justice.

I pledge to fight for justice, and that means order, rights, but also responsibility. We must not allow turning a blind eye to crime, and criminals to go unpunished. We are all equal before the law, Mickoski said.



Mickoski also addressed the disappointed sympathizers and members of SDSM as well as the members of the Colored Revolution, telling them that not everyone is the same and that they are different. This is the last chance to save Macedonia, he said, urging them to come out and vote because their votes matter.