The struggle of the Ilinden fighters is our cause, said Hristijan Mickoski, the leader of VMRO DPMNE who was Monday in Gorno Lisice, where the 42nd cavalry march organized by citizens’ association Ilinden March 1978 officially started.

Tradition is our definition. In honor of the Ilinden holiday, support for the Ilinden march. The struggle of the Ilinden fighters is our cause. Freedom, independence, VMRO, Macedonia !, Mickoski wrote on Facebook.

The horsemen march, which started at 5 pm from the “Jane Sandanski” park, will end on August 2 in Krusevo, where the horsemen will lay flowers at the Meckin Kamen monument to mark the biggest Macedonian national holiday – Ilinden.