VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski formally submitted his proposal for the creation of the next Government to the Parliament. The proposal was approved by VMRO-DPMNE, VLEN, ZNAM and the smaller coalition partners that will be joining the Government, and is expected to easily reach the needed 61 votes. The Parliament should open debate on the proposal over the weekend and finish it by midnight on Sunday.

The citizens expect results quickly on the promises we made. We did not overpromise during the campaign, only that we will return the country to its citizens, after it was held captured over the past seven years, said Mickoski.

He promised that the Government will conduct uncompromising fight against crime and corruption, regardless of the politicians who are responsible, and added that VMRO-DPMNE has received numerous reports of corruption over the past seven years, which will now be investigated.

Another issue that Mickoski pointed out as focus of the work of the next Government will be to stop the exodus of young people. “Of my students, eight out of ten tell me that they want to continue their studies outside of Macedonia because they don’t see a perspective here. We will work hard, we will do our utmost, to make sure that there are no first, second and third class citizens, privileged castes and discriminated people, said Mickoski.

The press asked him about the appointment of Ivan Stoiljkovic as Deputy Prime Minister in charge of inter-ethnic relations, because as an ethnic Serb, he was supportive of both Serbia and, in the past, of Russia.

Every member of the Government will have to hold pro-Macedonian positions. Anyone who steers outside of these positions will no longer be a member of the Government. Pro-Macedonian orientation includes the strategic orientation of Macedonia as a strong partner in the NATO alliance, responded Hristijan Mickoski, adding that he trusts Stoiljkovic, his honesty and pro-Macedonian positions.

The Government will include 24 ministers and Deputy Prime Ministers. Pance Toskovski will resume his role as Interior Minister, Timco Mucunski will be the next Foreign Minister and Gordana Kocoska Dimitrieska is the next Finance Minister. Aleksandar Nikoloski will be Deputy Prime Minister and Transportation Minister. Besides Stoiljkovic, Ljupco Dimovski from the Socialist Party will also be a Deputy Prime Minister from the broader VMRO-DPMNE led coalition and will lead the Ministry for Political System. Izet Mexhiti, leader of the Democratic Alliance and one of the key VLEN officials, will also be Deputy Prime Minister and will be in charge of the Environment Ministry. Alliance of Albanians official Arben Fetai will be Deputy Prime Minister for good governance – a position focused on exposing conflict of interest and corruption. Shaban Saliu will be minister without a department, tasked with representing the Roma community in the Government.

VMRO-DPMNE International Secretary Stefan Andonovski will lead the newly formed Digitalization Ministry. Energy expert Sanja Bozinovska will be in charge of the newly created Energy and Mining Ministry. Vesna Janevska is the next Education Minister, and Gostivar Mayor Arben Taravari from the Alliance of Albanians is the next Healthcare Minister.

VMRO nominated Cvetan Tripunovski as Agriculture Minister, Zlatko Perinski as Local Administration Minister, Zoran Ljutkov as the next Culture and Tourism Minister, and handball player Borko Ristovski will be at the helm of the newly created Sports Ministry.

Fatmir Limani is nominated by the BESA party (VLEN coalition) as Minister for Welfare Policies, Demography and Youth. Besar Durmishi (also from BESA) is proposed as Economy Minister and Orhan Murtezani (Alternative Party) – as Minister for EU Affairs.

ZNAM nominated Igor Filkov as Justice Minister and Goran Mincev as Public Administration Minister.