Bomb threats devalue education, psychologically destroy both children and parents, and disrupt the entire system of education, and the functioning of society, says Bojan Hristovski, former director of City Parking.
Hristovski pointed out that the MoI NSA, AEK as well as the Intelligence Agency are responsible for this problem.
Imagine that we have a Ministry of Internal Affairs with over 10,000 employees, and we have a National Security Agency that is also responsible for this part of the problem. Then the Agency for Electronic Communications, the Intelligence Agency, because as they say, the threats came from outside and they are the ones who are perhaps quite competent for this problem. These are thousands, thousands of employed people, and I would not blame them, but I would personally point the finger at the management of these institutions, which we, as ordinary citizens, should not be interested in how they will catch those who do this. We only want them to be discovered and this to stop, Hristovski added.
