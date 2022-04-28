On the 21st anniversary of the war in which Macedonian defenders were killed, a 200,000-euro monument dedicated to UCK fighters will be unveiled in Slupcane. The construction was announced last year on May 2, the day that DUI celebrates as the day of the “defenders”.

This monument is in memory of the fallen fighters, NLA, mothers, women, sisters from this zone, said Ahmeti at the time.

Exactly on May 2, the so-called “memorial tower” will be inaugurated. The event was shared by the Mayor of Lipkovo Municipality Erkan Arifi from DUI.

For what the martyrs gave for our freedom, we erected a memorial tower to commemorate their heroic deed for life, he wrote.

