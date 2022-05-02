Government institutions ignoring calls about auditing the construction of a huge new memorial to the National Liberation Army (NLA/UCK), the terrorist group that attacked Macedonia in 2001 causing hundreds of deaths and sparking a brief civil war between Albanians and Macedonians.

The column is due to be opened today, in the village of Slupcane, near Kumanovo. DUI, the Albanian party that was borne out of the UCK and has been in power for most of the time since 2001, celebrates May 2nd as the day of their veterans, and timed the opening to coincide with the end of the month of Ramazan.

The Ministry of Culture was asked about the building of the monument, that is seen as a nationalist provocation aimed at Macedonians. It said that the Parliament is in charge of authorizing such monuments and that the law was violated in its construction. Municipal authorities can allow smaller monuments, but in this case, the 20 meters high pillar is clearly meant to be a landmark monument.