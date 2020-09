Macedonia

Pandov: We are that Goce race, the mafia in power wants to sell the most sacred thing

I am proud to be Macedonian and that Goce is Macedonian, we are that Goce race, the mafia in power does not value anything and they are determined to sell the most sacred thing, and that is Goce Delcev, said the president of the Patriotic Institute of VMRO-DPMNE, Aleksandar Pandov at Tuesday’s...