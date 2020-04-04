Potatoes, flour, cakes, toilet paper, dishwasher detergent… Humanitarian aid is being distributed to Roma people in Strumica, and accidentally or not, the photos obtained by Republika were taken near the Zaev family’s home.

Entire Roma families at risk of infection, moving without any protection in larger groups, are rushing to get a package.

The “humanity in action” in Strumica is evidenced by a video which shows that the aid is distributed by lists.

“Humanitarian aid” has been distributed with lists in the past, as a cover for voter bribery. Therefore, the legitimate question is whether there is some “thanking” behind these bags of potatoes.