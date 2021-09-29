Former EU Commissioner and Special Envoy for Human Rights Jan Figel, who today the prison management did not allow him to enter the Skopje prison, after asking for permission to visit the cell of businessman Jordan Kamcev, still succeeded in his intention, Plusinfo has learned.

Unpleasantly surprised by the prison authorities, Figel spoke with the Minister of Justice Bojan Maricic, and then with the EU Commissioner for Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi, who is visiting Skopje today. It was only after a telephone conversation with Várhelyi that diplomat Figel received permission to visit Kamcev.

According to well-informed sources, the news portal writes that the former EU Commissioner was rejected without a specific explanation, with a confusing answer to his request by Judge Ilija Trpkov and with vague explanations by the responsible persons at the doors of the Skopje prison.

Figel, together with Kamcev’s lawyer, Toni Menkinoski, did not receive an explanation why his request for a visit was rejected. Jan Figel’s experience also includes direct involvement and handling of cases of political prisoners in Iran, Cuba, Sudan and Pakistan. He will also monitor the case of the businessman Kamcev, writes Plusinfo.