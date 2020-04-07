Interior Minister Nake Culev today visited the Kumanovo hospital, to deliver medical protective gear that was sent as a donation from Hungary and Slovenia. Both these countries sent masks and medical protective gear to Macedonia following calls from opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski.

We are aware of the risks our medical providers face and we need to equip them with everything they must have at this time, while they are waging a difficult battle with an invisible enemy, Culev said.

Hospital director Snezana Zaharieva thanked him and the donor countries for their assistance. Kumanovo is hard pressed by the epidemic, with some five dozen cases, and 18 doctors and nurses in the hospital have been infected.