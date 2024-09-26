Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Macedonia and was welcomed at the Ohrid airport by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and members of the Macedonian government. According to the government press service, Mickoski will hold an official face-to-face meeting with his Hungarian counterpart tomorrow (Friday) at the prime minister’s villa in Ohrid. As part of the visit, a series of bilateral meetings will be held between Macedonian ministers and their Hungarian counterparts.



The prime ministers will also visit the ancient theater and the “Sveti Naum” monastery complex, where they will lay flowers at the monument of Saints Cyril and Methodius in Ohrid. Mickoski expressed pride in the opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, saying: “We believe this visit will open new avenues for economic and cultural exchange and further strengthen our friendly relations. We expect fruitful talks and joint initiatives.”