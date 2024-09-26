Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives to Macedonia today for an official visit. Over two days, Orban and his host, Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, will be meeting in Ohrid, along with large delegations on both sides.

Hungary currently holds the presidency of the European Union, and its representative also holds the important enlargement department. Hungary is a strong supporter of Macedonia’s EU integration, and recently also extended a bilateral loan agreement, of

The joint press conference of the two Prime Ministers will take place on Friday. During his visit, Prime Minister Orban will also have a tour of the ancient city and its cultural and religious landmarks.