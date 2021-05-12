Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto arrived in Macedonia today to deliver a donation of 6,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines, which will be given to Macedonian border guards.

Hungary is the best vaccinated country in Europe, while Macedonia has among the lowest vaccination rates, due to slow procurement of vaccines and corruption in the Government. Minister Szijjarto said that the donation is a friendly gesture to help Macedonia handle the epidemic.

Even the police and military have not yet been vaccinated in full in Macedonia. Less than 10 percent of the population have received the first dose of the vaccine, and the number of fully vaccinated citizens is under 1 percent.