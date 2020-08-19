A new rotation of 30 Hungarian police officers arrives in Macedonia to bolster the patrols deployed on the southern border with Greece, which was the site of the major 2015-16 migrant crisis.
Hungary declared that its officers will continue to work to prevent illegal migrants from entering the European Union and to combat human trafficking. The returning officers who served their term in Macedonia and Serbia will be kept under quarantine for possible coronavirus infections.
