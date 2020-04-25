Hungary announced it will send an additional planeload of medical assistance to Macedonia next week. Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the air bridge with China is working, and Hungary received four planeloads of assistance, and will divert one to Macedonia.

Szijjarto personally delivered the first such package in early April, following a request from the Macedonian VMRO-DPMNE party, which is allied with Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party.

Szijjarto said that the package will include 1,15 million face masks, 4,6 million pairs of medical gloves, spare parts for 500 ventilators and hundreds of coronavirus tests. Similar aid packages will also be delieved to Albania, Serbia and Bosnia.