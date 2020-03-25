Two coronavirus cases have been registered in Prilep, the town’s Public Health Center has confirmed.
The two patients, spouses over the age of 60, have been transferred to the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases.
They were not out of the country, but their son came back from Kopaonik, Serbia, some ten days ago. We do not have his results yet. We are currently checking the contacts they had and and ones of their son, said Center director Dragica Nikoloska.
