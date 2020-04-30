Husband kills wife in Aracinovo Macedonia 30.04.2020 / 10:16 Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin A 40 year old man from Aracinovo was arrested for killing his 36 year old wife. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon. The police has not yet revealed the reason for the murder or the way it was perpetrated. Share this...FacebookPinterestTwitterLinkedin wifemurderAracinovohusband Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 13.04.2020 Son stabs his father to death in Skopje Macedonia 15.02.2020 Struga police files charges against the killers of notorious mafia boss Dilaver Bojku – Leku Macedonia 20.12.2019 Family dispute resulted in murder in Skopje Macedonia News Four patients die of the coronavirus epidemic Police raids Zaev’s warehouse in Strumica in an investigation over vote buying Pendarovski does not agree with Denko Maleski’s position on Bulgaria but will keep him as his foreign policy adviser Elderly woman from Gostivar died from Covid-19 Nikoloski: The first medical suits we used were donated by Hungary Gruevski on Macedonia’s reliance on foreign aid: Are we going to be a nation of beggars? VMRO says “no” to having “corona elections” while Macedonia has the highest death rate in the Balkans Four children treated for Covid-19, including a four month old .
