Today in Ohrid, President Stevo Pendarovski is attending the 35th Ohrid Swimming Marathon, which is being held under his auspices, reads the President’s official website.

As a reminder, the Ohrid swimming marathon is traditionally held around August 20th, and this year, a few days before, the President refused to be a patron, under the pretext that the Swimming Federation of Macedonia had a blocked account, trying to deflect the blame from himself.

The account of the Federation has been blocked for more than fifteen years, and neither the previous nor the current government, AYS director, prime minister or president have taken any steps to unblock it and enable its normal functioning, the athletes remain damaged for more than a decade, and the institutions have shown no interest in confronting and finally solving the criminal background that plagues this sport.

After the President’s cancellation, the Local Self-Government and Mayor Kiril Pecakov did their best to provide funds for the marathon to continue. The same is being held this year only thanks to the efforts of Pecakov and the local government.