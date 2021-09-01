I am convinced that the children already know why they wear face masks and why they will hang out maintaining distance, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said in a video address on Wednesday, wishing a successful school year to all students and teachers.



Everyone in favor of students’ healthy psychosocial development is in favor of their return to classrooms. We all lost a lot last year due to the global pandemic, he said.

Zaev emphasizes that there is no better option than in-person learning and that every effort is made for students to return safely to school, and stresses that maximum responsibility and respect for protocols is needed from all participants in the educational process.