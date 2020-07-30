Asked at Thursday’s press conference whether he was holding talks more often with Zoran Zaev from SDSM or Hristijan Mickoski from VMRO-DPMNE, in terms of the talks on government formation, the leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Zijadin Sela said that so far he had not been holding talks with neither of them.

These days I only talked to a lady from the Parliament, who informed me that there will be a constitutive session on Tuesday, Sela said, pointing out that the negotiations for forming the government would start after August 4.