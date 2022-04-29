I expected more analyticality and I expected the Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to find encourage and appear before the media and if he has already decided to reject VMRO-DPMNE;s proposal to do it on the open stage, and not to hide behind social media posts, said VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski, after yesterday the Prime Minister rejected his proposal for a meeting to discuss early elections via a Facebook post.

Yesterday, Mickoski also offered four teams that would cooperate with the Government in four key areas until the early parliamentary elections, namely economy, foreign policy, health and education.