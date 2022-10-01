President Stevo Pendarovski attended the opening ceremony of the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece that took place in Sofia.

Macedonia is hoping that this link may help provide much needed gas supplies in the coming winter, as its only import pipeline for Russian gas goes through Bulgaria. This link could add gas from other sources, such as Azerbaijan or the US, to the mix.

Pendarovski met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and welcomed the fact that the meeting is held to discuss practical matters that can help improve living standards, as opposed to the frequent historic disputes between the two countries.