Answering a reporter’s question, the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski, said in Ohrid that VMRO-DPMNE and the citizens are united and mobilized on the ground, emphasizing that he is confident in victory in the local elections.

I said that we expect victory, we are sure of victory. Otherwise, I expect from the government everything I have seen in the past four years, a lot of bribery, pressure, threats and that is what it is. We as VMRO-DPMNE and as citizens are united that they should be defeated. We have a serious mobilization on the ground, we expect as many people as possible to come out and vote because by staying at home, we practically approve of these wrong policies in the past 52 months, said Mickoski.

He said that neither the citizens of Ohrid, nor he expected different behavior from Zaev and Spasovski and that is a lot of money for bribes, a lot of pressure, a lot of threats, a lot of blackmail.