Bojan Jovanovski revealed the names of government officials that supported him in the project for the construction of a European center for elderly people. He claims that it was a sustainable project that was recognized by businessmen who voluntarily wanted to participate in the construction.
Boki says that he had not taken a penny from the state budget and that he was proud of that.
My contract with the Pelister company did not come out of the blue but through intermediaries, and the real mediators will be revealed through the criminal charges. Mila Carovska brought Liljana Todorovska who is the author of the project with me. I had support from Zoran Zaev and Oliver Spasovski, said Jovanovski.
