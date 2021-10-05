I, I personally gave order to find him a job, the mayor of Kocani, Nikolco Ilijev, who is running for a second term as a candidate of the SDSM-led coalition “The best for my municipality”, openly admits this in a TV24 debate with the opposing candidate.
The MP from VMRO-DPMNE Mile Lefkov asks the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the case after this admission of the Kocani mayor and his behavior.
Градоначалникот на Кочани, денес во емисија, со признание дека во Кочани лично тој наредува кој да се вработи!👇👇#ОЈО #ДКСК #ПрашајтеГоЧовекот #ЈасНаредив pic.twitter.com/E1rD3GboxQ
— Mile Lefkov (@LefkovMile) October 4, 2021
