I, I personally gave order to find him a job, the mayor of Kocani, Nikolco Ilijev, who is running for a second term as a candidate of the SDSM-led coalition “The best for my municipality”, openly admits this in a TV24 debate with the opposing candidate.

The MP from VMRO-DPMNE Mile Lefkov asks the Anti-Corruption Commission to investigate the case after this admission of the Kocani mayor and his behavior.