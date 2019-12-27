On April 22, 2019, when he reported the racketeering case, outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev did not know that Katica Janeva was involved because the materials presented to him by businessman Orce Kamcev show only Bojan Jovanovski-Boki 13.

On April 22 when I reported the case, I reported what I saw. And I saw what was reported by Orce Kamcev, ie handed over to the Prosecutor’s Office. And do you see Katica Janeva there? You don’t see her. You see communication between Boki 13, Kamcev, all that was going on, and the video doesn’t feature Janeva so you can’t blame anyone. The investigation opened up the moments and we came to today’s situation, the perception of who was where and where there is an indication who might be involved. I had no intention of hiding anyone, I reported it at the first opportunity. Once again, if this had happened two and a half years ago, the fully pro-government television would have been protected, the leadership would have taken the money, and Kamcev would have kept silent, so it would have been at the time of the regime. I reported the case with all the information presented to me. I was presented with the video and four conversations. They were sufficient grounds, and in the end we were convinced that the documents should be submitted there, he said Friday, answering a journalist question about why he continued to defend the special prosecutor for the next three months after learning about the racketeering.