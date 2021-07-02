During Friday’s interview with TV21, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said that the issuance of new passports with the name “Republic of North Macedonia” will begin on Monday, July 5.

I will be the first to apply on Monday morning, I will get the first passport. These are prepared documents, the Minister of Interior presented them to the government on Tuesday and literally, the realization will start on Friday. Here is another new fulfillment of the Prespa Agreement by our side, said Zaev.