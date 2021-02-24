VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski responded to the Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski’s comment that the opposition’s thoughts are very childish, ie Mickoski is distancing himself from Mijalkov.

No matter how much time you spend hurting me, if you spent half the time working, today we would not be leaders in crime and corruption in the Balkans, a hybrid regime and the last in economic growth and investment. I will defeat the whole criminal coalition together with the people and yes, I know that you will bribe, blackmail, lie, steal, oppress, but even this time it will not help you… And then, I promise that the BPPO will serve detention orders, but the court!, Mickoski said.